Women’s World Cup: Carmona fires Spain to final with 2-1 win over Sweden

Captain Carmona fired Spain to their first Women’s World Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Sweden on Tuesday at the Eden Stadium in Auckland.

Jersey number 18 Salma Paralleulo fired Spain ahead 80 minute in the game via a dramatic finish in the six yard box.

Blomqvist equalises for Sweden with a fine finish in the 87th minute to make it 1-1 before Spain instantly retake the lead with a powerful distance shot from the captain Carmona on stoppage time.

From a throw-in, a cross is lifted towards Hurtig, who nods it back down for Blomqvist. It’s a tough ball to hit but hit it she does, curling an unstoppable effort past Coll for the equaliser.

Carmona fancied herself with ambitious efforts with a super strike to put Spain into their first-ever World Cup final.

The first semifinal encounter of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup lived up to its expectations as two of the top-rated teams battle for a place in the final of the 2023 World Cup.

Spain in their first semifinals outing against Sweden in their fifth outing at this stage of the tournament.

However, it was Sweden that went into the game as the underdogs and lived up to the expectations and almost pulled off a third straight upset in their semi-final showdown with Spain.

Both nations were looking to rule the world for the first time with Sweden losing an agonising 2003 final to Germany via a golden goal.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side have already dumped out reigning champions USA and well-fancied Japan on their way to the final four of the tournament.

Sweden was efficient and pragmatic in their approach to the match allowing Spain control of possession for the better part of the first half.

They however executed their defensive tactics perfectly taking each individual opponent by working out a way to beat them to the ball.

Spain on the other hand thrashed Switzerland and edged past the Netherlands in their previous two outings.

The Spaniards were possession-orientated but did little in front of goal for their possession. And, for the better part of the first half failed to utilize their threats going forward — on the run, out wide, in central areas.