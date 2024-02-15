SIFAX, FG collaborate on aviation development

SIFAX Group and its aviation partner, Changi Airports International from Singapore have opened discussions on strategic collaboration with the Federal Government and Lagos State government to develop the country’s aviation sector.

SIFAX Group, through one of its subsidiaries, SAHCO Plc, is already a major player in the aviation ground handling space. However, the consortium is looking to explore more business prospects in the sector such as aviation terminal management, airline management and development and other ancillary services.

In various meetings recently with Kasim Shettima, the Vice President; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor; and Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation, the Group reiterated its commitment to the development of Nigeria’s aviation sector, explaining that the company has the capacity to contribute substantially to the growth of the sector, which will impact the nation in terms of job creation, tourism development and economic growth.

Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of the Consortium noted that SIFAX Group has a track record of turning around enterprises for profitability in Nigeria and beyond. Citing the example of SAHCO Plc which was carved out of the defunct Nigeria Airways and was concessioned to the Group in 2009, Afolabi noted that SIFAX Group has invested heavily in growing it to become the number one cargo handling company in West Africa, as well as being listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

He said: “SAHCO is a very good example of the Group’s capacity and expertise in turning around enterprises for growth and profitability. Our port terminal, at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos is also another example we can reference to solidify our claims. It was in a bad shape when we won the concessioning in 2006 but years down the line, we are proud of the innovations we have introduced that has transformed the terminal to the leading indigenous terminal in the Lagos port.

“We are also turning around the fortune of Warri Terminal B, in Warri Delta State which was abandoned for years. All of these experiences and expertise alongside our technical partnership with Changi Airports International can be put at the disposal of the Federal Government and Lagos State government in their quests to float their respective airlines and the development and management of airport terminals across the country.”

Roy Toh, Director, International Projects, Changi Airports International, said its partnership with SIFAX Group would enable the consortium to replicate what Changi Airports had done across the globe.