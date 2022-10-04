Babajide Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase plans for public servants

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Lagos state governor on Tuesday announced plans to increase the salary of the state’s public servants.

The governor made this known in his speech in a public meeting with members of the public service at the state secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said “I have looked around and I know that as a country, there is pressure. I know that, as a country, there is a high level of inflation, but we are determined to cushion the effects on our workers and residents.

“At our cabinet meeting, I instructed the head of the service office and the ministry of staff training, and pensions to start work on how we are going to increase the entire salary of our public servants.”

The governor further stated that he knows that Lagos is capable of taking Nigeria’s economy to the next level.

“We have commenced the process. I can assure you that by early next year it will be ready for implementation,” he said.

“We don’t want to wait for workers’ unions to hold us to ransom before we do the needful.”

He also promised to pay all outstanding backlog of pensions to workers by the end of October.

“We are clearing the entire backlog of pensions; it’s a liability we met on ground.”