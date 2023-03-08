SIFAX Group appoints Ojeniyi Sky Capital GMD, Omajuwa strategy director

SIFAX Group Board has approved the appointment of Bode Ojeniyi as the group managing director of Sky Capital Group, the financial services subsidiary of the Group, and Oliver Omajuwa, the deputy director of Strategy & Operations for SIFAX Group.

Prior to the new appointments, Ojeniyi served as the group executive director of SIFAX Group, while Omajuwa was the general manager of SIFAX Off Dock.

Ojeniyi is a financial expert with about three decades of professional experience in the financial services industry. He is expected to deploy his wealth of knowledge to direct and reposition the Sky Capital Group to become one of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria and globally.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan.

He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from Ogun State University.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria and the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria; a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), United Kingdom and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He has had previous working experience with Ecobank Nigeria, Access Bank, and WAPIC Insurance.

On his part, Omajuwa is a graduate of Business Administration from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in Edo State, and also holds an MBA (Marketing) from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho in Oyo State.

Omajuwa, who joined SIFAX Group in 2006 as a Marketing/Corporate Affairs Officer, had risen through the ranks occupying key positions including head, Marketing & Corporate Affairs, and general manager, SIFAX Off Dock.

Prior to joining SIFAX Group, he worked with Classic Beverages – producers of the La Casera range of beverages as a pioneer Sales Analyst; Air Separation Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of medical and industrial oxygen gas, as Chief Marketing Officer and Duraclean Gases as Admin/Marketing Manager.

He is a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a fellow of International Logistics & Administration (ILA), and a member of the Nigeria Institute of Shipping (NIS).

Taiwo Afolabi, the chairman of SIFAX Group, said the appointments reflect the commitment of the Group to the vision of driving business growth and delivering excellent services to the satisfaction of its clients through the deployment of the best talents.