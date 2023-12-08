Legend Hotel offers memorable festive outing

After an exciting Christmas Tree Lighting event, on December 1, 2023, which kickstarted its festive season activities, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, is heightening the experience and offerings with an enthralling festive package.

The package, which is also in line with the hotel’s appreciation of the guests for their continued patronage over the year and for the five years the hotel has been in business, is tagged Legendary Christmas, amid rich offerings.

The theme, according to the hotel, which is the first branded airport hotel in Nigeria, signals the magical festive and holiday experience that awaits would-be visitors.

The package runs from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The offers include bed and breakfast for two adults and two children less than six years starting from N224,999 per night.

It also features family-friendly activities such as game nights, sip and paint, special Santa delivery, children’s chocolate hunt, photo sessions and festive face painting for all.

Adults will also enjoy karaoke and spa sessions.