Toyota ‘Dream Car Art Contest’ inspires youths to develop creative skills

Determined to inspire creativity in Nigerian youths, Toyota Nigeria Limited has honoured nine school children who emerged as winners of the 2024 edition of the annual Toyota Dream Car Art contest.

Kunle Ade-Ojo, managing director of Toyota Nigeria, said all nine drawings created by the winners were sent to Japan to compete with other winning drawings across the globe.

They were presented with laptops, corporate gifts and certificates during a grand ceremony held recently in Lagos, to the admiration of their parents, Art teachers and well-wishers.

Four of the winners are pupils of Corona School, Lagos, two from Abuja-based Loyola Jesuit College, two from Avi-Cenna International School, and one from Vivian-Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Lagos. All the categories this year were won by female contestants.

The competition organised for school children all over the world by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Japan, in conjunction with its representatives in many countries, challenges them to draw their dream cars with an inspirational idea.

Last year, Nigeria’s Oluwademilade Odumuboni, a 9-year-old boy from Corona School Gbagada, Lagos, won the coveted prize, beating other contestants from over 90 countries.

His drawing, titled WASTE CONVERTER, with the concept of helping countries, especially African communities, in food production and ensuring a clean environment, was adjudged the best globally in his age category.

All the current nine winners were invited to present their drawings and the ideas behind them before receiving their prizes.

The three winners in the first category are all Corona School pupils and they include Wuraola Aderinsola Onaolapo (1st position), Myra Oyindamola Omokunga (2nd position), and Pemisire Zara Abayomi-John (3rd position).

For the 8-11 years category, the winners are Oluwalani Tamara Oshinubi (1st position), Sochikaima Nwizu (2nd position), and Vivian Ugooma Emeh (3rd position).

In the third category for 12-15 years, Juditha Sree Reddyvari (1st position), Jiajia Miao (2nd position), and Ayopelumi Modupe Aboderin (3rd position) were unveiled.

Ade-Ojo said the company chose to identify with the competition as part of its corporate social responsibilities by encouraging the children to develop their creativity and God-given talent.

Ade-Ojo also commended the teachers and parents for their support.

On why all the nine winners are girls, he said, “We have judges who pick the winning drawings based on set parameters and in a very transparent manner. Coincidentally, they are all girls this year.

Opeyemi Aboderin, one of the parents, commended Toyota Nigeria for giving the children the opportunity to express their brilliant ideas through drawings.

She expressed gratitude to the company for the huge investment in the future of young children.

She also advised people to always encourage the youth to develop their skills and other talents.