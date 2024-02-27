These three minivans are suitable for transport business in Nigeria

With the current economic situation in the country, many families are facing a cash crunch and other situations that are pushing people into serious hardship.

This has made it very important for people to have multiple streams of income to be able to pay the piling bills and deal with soaring prices especially given a situation of accelerating inflation.

Transport business is one of the business ideas where people can raise daily income to put food on their table. It could be car hire, taxi business or carpooling. Transportation is good business because people must move from one place to another especially from home to work or their business centres to money. This makes transport an essential service which people must subscribe to.

However, in deciding the car to buy for your transport business, it is also important to buy cars that are fuel efficient, strong for Nigerian roads, spacious/comfortable for passengers and their spare parts are easily accessible anywhere in Nigeria.

Therefore, if you are considering going into the transportation business as a side hustle, you may need to get one of these three cars:

Toyota Sienna

The Toyota Sienna is a top-rated minivan in Nigeria, known for its reliability, durability, and safety features. It is a spacious vehicle that can comfortably seat up to eight passengers, making it an ideal option for transport business.

The Sienna comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers 296 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque.

It has a fuel economy of 11.7 km/litre, making it an economical option for transport business. The Sienna’s interior is well-crafted, with comfortable seats, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a spacious cargo area. It also comes with advanced safety features like a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

Honda Odyssey

Another minivan that can serve your commercial transport needs is the Honda Odyssey. It is another popular minivan in Nigeria, known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and safety features.

It is a spacious vehicle that can comfortably seat up to eight passengers. The Odyssey comes with a 3.5-litre V6 engine that delivers 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque.

It has a fuel economy of 11.3 km/litre, making it an economical option for transport business. The Odyssey’s interior is well-crafted, with comfortable seats, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a spacious cargo area. It also comes with advanced safety features like a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning.

Toyota Picnic

Another very good minivan to consider for your transport business is the Toyota Picnic. It is a reliable minivan that is widely used in Nigeria for transport business. It is known for its reliability, durability, and practicality, making it a popular choice for transport business in Nigeria.

The Picnic comes with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine that delivers 155 horsepower and 142 lb-ft of torque. It is a spacious vehicle that can comfortably seat up to seven passengers.

It has a fuel economy of 10.3 km/litre, making it an economical option for transport business. The Picnic’s interior is well-crafted, with comfortable seats, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a spacious cargo area. It also comes with advanced safety features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a rearview camera.