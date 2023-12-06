Tesla Cybertruck to cost $60,990

Tesla held a delivery event- hosted by Elon Musk for the long-awaited Cybertruck. Pricing and hard specs were announced in tandem, with the base, rear-wheel drive Cybertruck starting at an estimated $60,990 manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) before taxes, delivery, and incentives.

It offers a claimed 250-mile range, a 7,500-pound towing capacity, and a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds. There is a catch. These won’t be out until 2025, and the pricing makes this a full $20,000 off the Elon’s claimed $40K price point from 2019.

Three trims are available in total, and the middling one, simply called “All-Wheel Drive” introduces just that to the lineup in the form of a dual-motor setup.

Read also: Tesla to begin manufacturing of EVs in India after $2bn investment

The pricing and specs are both full of larger numbers, too. At an estimated $79,990, the truck claims 350 miles of range, 600 horsepower, 11,000 pounds of towing capacity, and a 4.1-second 0-60 mph time. It also cannot turn into a boat, as Musk at one point claimed.

Sitting at the top of the range is the truck’s trimotor Cyberbeast trim. It is also set to arrive in 2024 but with a much higher estimated price of $99,990. Power output is ramped up to 845 horses, and 0-60 times fall to 2.6 seconds.

Moreover, the truck claims a top speed of 130 mph, an estimated range of 320 miles on a charge, and the same 11,000-pound towing capacity as the Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive.

Read also: Tesla posts record electric vehicle sales

Cybertruck ownership comes with other benefits as Tesla offers an interesting “range extender,” which is an “optional pack that fits in about 1/3 of the truck bed,” said Musk on X (formerly Twitter).

He says it will be able to bump the range for the AWD and Cyberbeast trims to more than 470 and 440 miles, respectively. It isn’t clear if the pack will work with the rear-drive model. Given its massive size, and surely, weight, the pack has to be installed and removed by Tesla.