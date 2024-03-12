SupplyEdu to tackle talent crisis in Africa’s logistics and supply chain industry

The logistics and supply chain management industry in Africa is facing a critical talent shortage due to a lack of adequately trained professionals with limited access to tailored training programmes designed to cater for the unique African supply chain landscape.

In response to this challenge, a groundbreaking Edtech platform known as SupplyEdu, was launched.

Dedicated to reshaping the educational landscape of logistics and supply chain management across Africa, SupplyEdu is offering a comprehensive e-learning solution.

Established in 2020 as ‘Multimixonline,’ the e-learning solution emerged as an extension of Multimix Academy, Nigeria’s award-winning supply chain education institute.

Now operating as a standalone Edtech startup, the e-learning solution aims to bridge the educational gap by providing a self-paced, continued learning platform specifically designed for both current and aspiring supply chain professionals.

BusinessDay gathered that the content is meticulously tailored to meet the demands of the distinctive African supply chain environment.

In the face of challenges impacting various sectors of the African supply chain, including but not limited to food, oil and gas, and international trade, SupplyEdu recognises the urgency for professionals to be equipped with specialised knowledge to enhance their roles.

Traditionally, supply chain management education relies on physical interventions and expensive international certifications.

However, the e-learning solution addresses this gap by offering localised training embedded with global best practices.

SupplyEdu is spearheaded by co-founders, Oluchi Okafor and Edwin Madu, who are on a mission to demystify supply chain education in Africa.

The platform aims to educate the entire value chain through short, interactive courses covering crucial aspects such as logistics, procurement, warehousing, distribution, and international trade.