See the price list for new Toyota cars in Nigeria

Nigerians love Toyota cars due to their fuel economy, affordability, and cost-effective maintenance nature. This is why every Nigerian home wants to own a Toyota brand of car.

Just recently, a Twitter user shared a comprehensive list of the current prices of Toyota cars in Nigeria. The list said to have come directly from the Toyota Group in Nigeria, highlighted the current prices of brand-new models of Toyota cars in Nigeria.

Here are the likely prices of some brand-new Toyota cars, according to the list:

First on the list is the Toyota Camry 2.5l which goes for N48 million; the Toyota Camry 3.5l V6 goes for 53 million; the Toyota Coaster diesel MT goes for N75 million; the Toyota Corolla 1.6L goes for 34 million while the Toyota Corolla 2.0L goes for N37 million.

Also, Toyota Fortuner A/T Leather sells for N50 million; Toyota Hiace H/R Petrol MT goes for N43 million; Toyota Hiace H/R Diesel MT goes for N50 million; Toyota Hiace H/R Petrol Ambulance goes for N50 million; Toyota Hiace H/R Diesel Ambulance N54 million while Toyota Highlander goes for N72 million.

Others include the Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc MT that goes for N38 million; Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc AT goes for N40 million; Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc AT Adventure V6 sells for 50 Million; Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc MT sells for N40 million; Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc Mt Premium sells for N44 million; Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc AT goes for N46 million while Toyota Land cruiser 4.0l goes for N130 million.

Similarly, a brand-new Toyota Landcruiser Lc 300 Twin Turbo goes for 145 million; Toyota Landcruiser Sport Gr sells for N150 million; Toyota Landcruiser Pickup 70 goes for N47 million; Lexus GX 460 goes for N110 million while Lexus Lx 600 goes for N260 million.

Also, the Toyota Prado Txl 2.7l AT sells for N70 million; the Toyota Prado Vx 4.0l AT goes for N77 million; the Toyota Rav4 2.4l Leather sells for N51 million, and the Toyota Rush Leather goes for N36 million.

This price list shows how much the prices of new cars have gone up in recent times. Prices of cars in Nigeria especially brand-new cars have skyrocketed in the last four years due to the naira devaluation and high exchange of naira against the dollar.