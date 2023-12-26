See Nigeria’s port road requiring comprehensive repairs

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has listed 15 roads connecting the seaports in Nigeria that require urgent and comprehensive rehabilitation.

The roads cut across the Lagos Port complex, Tin-Can Island Port, Calabar New Port, Delta Port, and Onne Port.

Some of the access roads are 1.6km dual carriage road within the Lagos Port Complex, 3km Tin-Can Island access road, 15.3km Eleme Junction -Trailer Park Junction Dual Carriageway at Onne Port and 3.1km FLT-FOT Roundabout Single Carriageway, also at Onne Port.

Speaking during at a recent visit to David Umahi, minister of Works, Oyetola appealed to him to assist in undertaking an urgent comprehensive repair and maintenance programme for all dilapidated roads leading to ports in the country.

He said access roads leading to the ports in Nigeria play a pivotal role in the efficiency of the ports.

According to him, dilapidated access roads are making importers and exporters experience high transportation costs, prolonged transit time, and heightened risk of accidents.

He said all these issues cumulatively impede national economic growth, discourage foreign investment, and hinder international trade competencies.

Umahi promised to take the matter up without further delay as he agreed with Oyetola that fixing the listed access roads would increase port efficiency and aid the country’s economic growth.