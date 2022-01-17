Rolls Royce records highest sales in history amid pandemic recovery

More Rolls Royce cars were sold in 2021, than any other year in the company’s 117-year history, and this growth, coming even as the global economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luxury vehicle maker disclosed following a recent annual sales results press conference, that it delivered 5,586 cars to clients around the world, up 49 percent on the same period in 2020. This overall figure includes all-time record sales in most regions, including Greater China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and in multiple countries across the globe.

“2021 was a phenomenal year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We delivered more cars than at any time in the marque’s 117-year history with unprecedented demand for all products in every global market,” reiterated Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Our extremely strong product portfolio, an exceptional Bespoke offering, together with the first full year of availability of Ghost, the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October and the continuing record demand for Bespoke personalisation, has contributed meaningfully to our extremely strong performance.”

The company further noted all Rolls-Royce models performed strongly but growth has been driven principally by Ghost, with demand surging further, following the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October 2021. This, together with the continuing performance of Cullinan and the marque’s pinnacle product, Phantom, has ensured order books are full well into the third quarter of 2022. The company’s Provenance (pre-owned) programme also enjoyed exceptional sales results in 2021, achieving an all-time record.

Rolls-Royce also announced its first all-electric car, Spectre, during 2021. The task of bringing Spectre to market by the fourth quarter of 2023 has now begun, with what the company describes as some of the most stringent testing protocols ever conceived for a Rolls‑Royce underway. “This 2.5‑million-kilometre journey, which extends to all four corners of the world, will simulate more than 400 years of use for a Rolls‑Royce,” it said.

While preparations are made for the marque’s all-electric future, Rolls-Royce says it continues to meet the surge in demand for its current portfolio through a flexible manufacturing process and the dedication of over 2,000 people who work at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex and around the world. The Rolls-Royce factory at Goodwood is currently running at near-maximum capacity, on a two-shift pattern to fulfil orders from clients around the world.

“This has been a truly historic year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In the past 12 months, we have recorded our highest-ever annual sales, launched the latest addition to our Black Badge family, stunned the world with our coachbuilding capabilities and made huge strides into our all-electric future,” Müller-Ötvös said. He further described the results as encouraging for the company’s preparations for the historic launch of Spectre, its first all-electric car. Building on the success recorded, he says the company will continue to evolve as “a true luxury brand, beyond the realms of automotive manufacturing.”