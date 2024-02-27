Road crashes rise 24.23% in quarter four – NBS

The total number of road traffic crashes in quarter four of 2023 increased by 24.23 percent to 2,717, from the previous quarter three which recorded 2,187, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

NBS in its recent Road Transport Data Q4, the total number of crashes decreased by 3.12 percent from 3,617 in quarter four of 2022 on a year-on-year basis.

Of all crashes, serious cases stood top at 1,772 in quarter four of 2023 compared to fatal and minor cases with 687 and 258 respectively.

According to NBS, the three categories of cases recorded an increase, fatal crashes increased by 29.13 percent, serious crashes increased by 24.87 percent and minor cases increased by 9.32 percent in the quarter under review relative to the preceding quarter.

NBS stated that a total of 1,104 males were killed in quarter four of 2023, accounting for 83.45 percent of 1,323 persons killed, compared to 219 females killed, which represents 16.55 percent of the people killed.

Also, a total of 6,929 males were injured during the period, indicating 76.01 percent of 9,116 injured persons compared to 2,187 females injured, which represents 23.99 percent.

NBS further stated that a total of 4,195 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in the quarter under review, higher compared to the previous quarter which recorded 3,371 vehicles, indicating an increase of 24.44 percent.

The North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes within the period with 905 crashes, followed by the South-West with 650 crashes, while the South-South had the least with 141 crashes.

Similarly, the North-Central recorded the highest number of casualties with 3,152 persons, followed by the North-West with 2,550 persons, while the South-South recorded the least with 412 persons.