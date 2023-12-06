RevoZport invests $2m on body kits of several 2024 EVs

RevoZport, a tuner based in Hong Kong, has invested $2 million into developing new aerodynamic kits for a series of premium electric vehicles (EVs).

Some of the EVs include Lotus Eletre, BMW iX, and several Tesla models. RevoZport hopes to complete work on 13 kits by the end of 2023 and plans on introducing an additional 20-30 aero kits for unspecified vehicles sometime in 2024.

The Eletre is arguably one of the best-looking electric SUVs on the market. The R-Zentric Eletre R gets an extra dose of aggression thanks to carbon fiber bumpers front and rear, side skirts, and a subtle lip spoiler.

With RevoZport planning kits for the iX, the iX3, and the iX1, BMW’s lineup of electric vehicles hasn’t been left out. The German trio receives carbon fiber accoutrements for a sportier and more menacing stance.

RevoZport will also cater to Tesla customers with sporty kits for the Model X, Model S, and Model Y. The Model S Plaid has touring car energy to it, thanks to the prominent rear wing, carbon fiber front splitter, and side skirts.

The investment will enable the company to cater to the ever-growing Chinese market, where high-end EVs remain popular. Electric vehicle registrations have risen in China significantly, and the tuner believes this development will boost sales by an estimated 30 percent.

“Our investment in the Chinese EV market is a strategic move to capitalise on the growing popularity and demand for electric vehicles in the country. By creating customised aero kit stylings for these popular EV brands, we aim to offer unique, high-quality products that enhance aesthetics and performance,” said the company.

Aside from the electric vehicles, the tuner has plans to create a kit for the new Honda Civic Type R, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Ferrari Purosangue.

The Italian SUV, referred to as the Rivitalizzare (Revitalize in English), benefits from several carbon-fiber add-ons, including a rear spoiler. It wouldn’t be the first tuning company to express interest in the Purosangue.