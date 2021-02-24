Purchase decisions for shoppers on Hyundai model options

As dollar rate continues to squeeze the naira with the impoverished middle class finding it increasingly difficult to own brand new vehicles and vehicle credit financing not within reach, Nigeria’s Hyundai dealership in says beyond the unveiling of Kona electric vehicle, that the new Hyundai Kona petrol version and the Grand i10 sedan will be viable option to prospective car shoppers.

Only last week, both the locally assembled and petrol-powered Kona and the all new Grand i10 Sedan was introduced into the Nigerian market by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL).

As a way of providing options to Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle (EV) customers, the dealership late last year, followed with the launch of the electric vehicle in Lagos and Abuja respectively.

Hyundai Kona EV and its petrol-powered sibling are two different vehicles. While the electric version is powered by an electric motor and draws power from its 64 kwh battery, the petrol specification is powered by the conventional but more advanced internal combustion engine.

Gaurav Vashisht, , the brand’s head in charge of sales and marketing, Hyundai Motors Nigeria showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos told motoring journalists in Lagos that, HMNL launched the petrol-powered option of Kona for its regular customers.

The head of marketing although the Kona comes on electric and petrol versions, but that the shape, size and dimension remain the same. Other similarities, apart from the same name are: infotainment, six airbags, tyre size as well as interior comfort and space.

Powered by a 2-litre engine configuration, the 2021Kona petrol version comes with most of the impressive and award-winning styling, equipment and safety features available in the Kona EV. It is also available at a comfortable price of N12.5 million.

Buyers can also extend their purchase decisions following the addition of the 2021 Hyundai Grand i10. This is a car designed to appeal primarily to entry level buyers between the 20 years to 30 years, young families, single males and females, salaried and self-employed, budget-conscious, looking to downsize.

The modest-sized model hits the target precisely by delivering modern design, spacious interior with advanced connectivity options, superior safety features and economical operation.

By virtue of its extended dimensions, long list of standard features and numerous optional extras, the Grand i10, which competes with Toyota Yaris, Suzuki Dzire, Ford Figo and Chevrolet Sail, is a segment buster with the ability to poach buyers from the B-segment.

For power, economy and comfort, Grand i10 checks all the boxes while delivering all the safety expected of a family car. Superb driving dynamics are ensured by the advanced Kappa powertrain and an ultra-rigid body structure that helps enhance suspension, steering and braking performance.

Styling: From the very first look, i10 sedan demands attention and a closer investigation. From the large cooling aperture to the masculine character lines running along the hood, every detail reflects purposeful strength and agility. Backward pointed headlamps convey a high tech feel, while skill-full applications of glossy paint add a premium touch.

Available with 1.2- liter engine mated to 4-speed automatic transmission, it is designed and built to the highest standards, earning an “A+” grade, when it comes to protecting the driver and cabin occupants.

From the advanced steel crumple zones to its highly capable depowered airbags, ABS and ESC braking system, Grand i10 promotes safety and peace of mind at every turn. In addition, the car is equipped with Child lock (manual), Child anchor system, day/night rear view mirror.

This is a car that will be popular among the youths as well as attract patronage from banks and other corporate organizations that need portable and rugged vehicle for their day-to-day runs.

While the Grand i10 sedan is currently going for N7.7million, the Kona petrol version price has dropped to N12.5 million for a very limited introductory offer from the original price of N12.9million.

According to the sales and marketing head, “though the market is sluggish, because of the pandemic we are optimistic that during the second quarter, the market will bounce back”.