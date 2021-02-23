Senate confirms Olonisakin, Buratai, others as non-career ambassadors-designate

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of former service chiefs Gabriel Olonisakin, Tukur Buratai, Ibok-Ete Ibas, Sadique Abubakar and Muhammad Usman as non-career ambassadors-designate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 10, 2021 forwarded the names of the former service chiefs for confirmation by the lawmakers.

Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North), chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, told the Senate that all the nominees had been cleared by the Department of Security Services (DSS).

Bulkachuwa informed his colleagues that the nominees had also presented their code of conduct slips and were all qualified and experienced to be confirmed as non-career ambassadors.

He said the committee was satisfied with their conduct, character and exposure.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan called on the executive to post them to countries where their experiences could be much more useful in terms of their engagements.

“The nominees we have just confirmed are nominees that have served this country to the best of their ability as service chiefs and today, they have been confirmed as non-career ambassadors.

“Our appeal to the executive arm of government is to make sure we utilise their experiences as service chiefs to the best because we should be able to post them to countries where they can be much more useful in terms of their engagements as ambassadors.

“We wish them a very successful career in the capabilities as non-career ambassadors,” he said.