At no point in its 60-year history has Nigeria’s economy expanded slower than its population for a longer period than between 2015 and 2020, an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari who has led the country in that time. With data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing a 1.9-percent contraction in 2020, it means…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login