Port Harcourt-Aba train service to begin this March – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said that train service on Port Harcourt to Aba rail line will begin by the end of March.

Fidet Okhiria, managing director of the NRC disclosed this at the weekend during an inspection visit to the facility in Port Harcourt.

He said the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) handling the project has assured that by the end of March, travellers would be able to travel to and from Aba by train.

He said there are plans to link the Onne Port to the rails for the movement of goods to Aba, Umuahia, and Enugu.

“What I can tell Nigerians is that we were able to ride on a train, unlike last time when we went by road to Aba. We went on a train to Elelewa. We looked at the Port Harcourt Port and saw how we were going to access Onne from Elelewa. We did that and compared it to what they had put on the ground as a preliminary design. This will enable us to make a quick decision on a final design that will be recommended to the Minister for approval,” he said.

According to him, NRC is putting pressure to ensure that by the end of March, train service should start on this rail line.