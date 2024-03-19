Odometer fraud: How to detect tampered car mileage

Odometer tampering is the act of altering the odometer reading to make a vehicle appear to have fewer miles than it does.

It is done to increase the car’s resale value or to deceive buyers into thinking the car is in better condition than it is. It is a serious offence in Nigeria and is punishable by law.

These are signs that a car’s odometer may have been tampered with:

Inconsistent mileage:

Check the car’s service records and look for any inconsistencies in the mileage. If the mileage seems to jump around or is significantly lower than what you’d expect, it could be a sign of odometer tampering.

Misaligned numbers:

Another sign of odometer tampering is misaligned numbers on the odometer. Look closely at the numbers and see if they are lined up properly. If the numbers are misaligned, it could be a sign that the odometer has been tampered with.

Unusual wear and tear:

The wear and tear on a car should be consistent with its age and mileage. If the car has more wear and tear than the mileage would suggest, it could be a sign that the odometer was tampered with.

Discrepancies in service records:

Check the car’s service records for any mileage discrepancies. If the mileage on the odometer doesn’t match the mileage on the service records, it could be a sign of odometer tampering.

Suspicious history:

If a car has a suspicious history, it could be a sign of odometer tampering.