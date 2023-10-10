NRC to begin e-ticketing of passengers by October ending

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said it is perfecting plans to begin electronic ticketing on both the Lagos–Ibadan and Warri–Itakpe train services.

Yakub Mahmood, deputy director of Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement, said the idea is to deter the acts of corruption and shortchanging of the government of its revenue.

Mahmood said the Corporation has suspended erring Railway Staff cut in a viral video on various social media platforms, negotiating with passengers on-board Lagos – Ibadan Train Service (LITS) to pay without obtaining official boarding ticket.

He said the Nigerian Railway Corporation seriously condemn such act of misconduct which is a flagrant disobedience to laid down rules and utter betrayal of the confidence reposed on such workers, especially at this time that the Federal Government is making all efforts to modernise the Corporation.

“This misconduct is regrettable and unacceptable as it negates the tenets and norms of the Corporation. The Corporation has therefore placed the identified erring officers on immediate suspension pending the outcome of the in-depth investigation already ongoing by the Management Committee set up to look into the issue,” he said.

He however enjoined all intending passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan train and other train corridors to insist on and demand boarding tickets after making appropriate payment at the designated stations or online.