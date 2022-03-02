Nissan unveils new Navara to Nigerian customers

The new Nissan Navara pickup truck has been unveiled to Nigerian customers by Stallion NMN Limited, the exclusive representative of the Nissan brand in Nigeria.

Held on Friday evening at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, the Navara Customer launch attracted corporate, government and individual customers from across the country.

Amit Sharma, general manager of Stallion NMN Limited, in a keynote address at the occasion, described the launch of the new Navara as a continuation of his company’s journey towards transforming Nigeria into a notable hub for manufacturing and distribution of Nissan vehicles.

According to him, Stallion-Nissan is ever conscious of what he described as Nigeria’s incredibly huge potential, hence its resolve to keep investing in the nation’s automobile industry.

He recalled that in 2013, Stallion NMN Limited, a subsidiary of Stallion Group, partnered with Nissan Motor Corporation with the aim of transforming Nigeria into a notable hub for manufacturing and distribution of Nissan vehicles. Barely a year after the Stallion-Nissan agreement, Nigeria’s then newly revived auto policy received a boost of a Nissan Assembly plant located at our VON Automobiles complex in Lagos.

From the plant, the first locally assembled Nissan Patrol was rolled out in 2014. Since then, the company, he said, has significantly invested in local production of other vehicles, including Nissan Almera, NP300 Pickups and Urvan NV350.

“The foregoing have meant enormous economic benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians, especially in terms of 100s of direct and indirect jobs and enhanced technical skill for a good number of Nigerian workers via provision of world class training.

“As a result, Nissan brand recorded a significant boost in market share. And, in 2015, Stallion NMN won prestigious Nissan Global Sales Award for exceptionally growing the market share by 18%.

“That’s not all. Stallion-Nissan Alliance also yielded vast Corporate Social Responsibility benefits for Nigerians. These include supporting the government’s efforts to reduce the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on citizens as well as far-reaching donations towards government’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the country, chiefly government security agencies in Lagos and its surroundings,” he said.

Notwithstanding the prevailing global economic set-back occasioned by the pandemic, Amit assured Nigerians that Nissan would not relent in its efforts to bring the best of the auto innovation and affordable tropically modified vehicles to Nigerians.

“With our esteemed customers, we are ready to take the brand to the next level,” he assured.

To this end, Stallion-Nissan, according to Sharma, has embarked on new model introductions, covering a range of passenger, commercial and other specialized vehicles for the benefit of individuals, government departments and businesses in Nigeria.

One of them, he stated further, is the all-new Nissan Navara, which was being launched.

“Interestingly, the new Navara, which is now available for sale in the country, comes with capability to withstand even the toughest tropical terrains of Nigeria. Do you know why? It is made in Africa for Africa. It is tough and smart. In fact, it is the toughest Navara Nissan has ever built.

“It offers premium comfort, all at a price that provides customers great value for money.

“As our eyes and ears across the country, we have no doubt that you our loyal customers, will play your part and take the good news to the end users,” he said.