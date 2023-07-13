Nigeria’s auto market gains as Cars45, Jiji sign new deal with Suzuki

Nigeria’s automotive industry is set on a new path that will lead to market expansion for brand-new and Nigerian used cars, as Cars45, Jiji and Suzuki by CFAO just signed a new partnership deal expected to transform the buying and selling of cars.

With the new deal, Suzuki is expected to leverage the combined expertise, technology and resources of Cars45 and Jiji, leaders in the Nigerian automotive and e-commerce marketplace, to accelerate the growth and development of the industry.

Also, Suzuki by CFAO will gain the exclusive right to advertise its range of cars on the Jiji platform, as part of this strategic alliance while Cars45’s wide network of Retail Centres across Nigeria will now serve as authorised inspection and verification hubs for Suzuki used cars, ensuring buyers have complete peace of mind.

Meanwhile, inspected and verified Suzuki used cars will be showcased on the Cars45 platform.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday during the signing of the agreement, Maxim Makarchuk, COO of Cars45, expressed delight about the partnership, which will change the way Nigerians buy and sell cars.

Read also: Toyota, Lexus, Tesla rank as the world’s cheapest cars to maintain

He said will transform the car buying and selling experience for Nigerians, offering them convenience and access to a wider range of quality vehicles.

“We are elated to join forces with Suzuki by CFAO to provide Nigerian car users with opportunities and choices. At Cars45, we constantly strive to provide exceptional customer service, transparency, reliability, fair pricing, and convenience, ensuring that our customers have access to the best. This partnership with Suzuki is a natural progression in our journey to offer unique choices to Nigerian car users,” he said.

On her part, Aissatou Diouf, general manager of Suzuki by CFAO, said the company is entering into this partnership to offer prospective car buyers in Nigeria a full range of Suzuki models at affordable prices.

According to her, the company plans to use the opportunity provided by the partnership to drive its B2C market segment.

She said it will be offering customers buying Suzuki brands of cars from the Cars45 platform discounted prices, one-year free aftersales services and insurance coverage.

“In 2022 alone, we made a big break with record sales of over 3000 vehicles. This achievement placed our dealership among the top automotive marketing outlets in the local market. We are very optimistic that with our new partnership with Cars45 and Jiji, coupled with the excellent products from Suzuki, our sales figure will increase exponentially in the months and years to come,” Diouf added.

This alliance is coming a few months after Cars45 and Jiji entered into a similar partnership with GAC Motor, which has already garnered significant attention and propelled both companies to the forefront of the industry.

It is a testament to the visionary approach and continuous efforts of Cars45 and Jiji to drive the Nigerian automotive market forward because the impact extends beyond individual companies, as it holds tremendous benefits for car users, the Nigerian automotive industry, and involved parties.