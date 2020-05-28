Nigeria dithers as Uganda rolls out Covid-19 EVs

With Nigeria still battling to streamline the national automotive policy framework that will give original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their local assemblers some measure of confidence in the polity, reports say Uganda’s Kiira Motors Corporation limited, has rolled out its brand new Kayoola Electric Buses (EVS) with amenities that are capable of containing the spread of the ravaging global coronavirus pandemic.

This is to not only to showcase the indigenous company’s home grown green mobility technologies, but also to prove that, the vehicles are complainant with all health and safety guidelines issued by President Yoweri Museveni and the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Kayoola EVS buses are equipped with automated coronavirus disinfectant sprinkle systems designed to eliminate the spread of Covid-19 as the country awaits President Museveni’s announcement on a partial lifting of a two month long nationwide-lockdown and curfew as some of the measures instituted to fight the deadly pandemic.

Other special features on the 12- meter long Kayoola EVS buses include on-board Wi-fi to ensure travelers stay connected to the internet, USB charging ports for mobile devices, display boards for timely, accurate information dissemination and a ticketing system that allows seamless fare transactions.

According to Allan Muhumuza, the KMC business development manager, the new Kiira Motors electric buses can cover a distance of 300 kilometers under a single charge. They have a speed governor that allows a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour but can pick up to a speed of 140 Kilometers per hour.

The 12 meter long Kayoola EVS buses have a capacity of 90 passengers (49 sitting and 41 standing) while the diesel engine ones will seat 65 passengers .

Checks reveal that, the company is now ready to produce and supply both electric and diesel combustion engine buses to transport operators in Kampala city and the rest of the country. The company is also targeting the car markets in the East African region and the rest of the African continent.

The new electrified buses according to the assemblers have many advantages as to why transporters should include the brand into their fleets.

The buses are said to have far much lower operating costs in comparison to the diesel combustion engine buses with an operating cost per km of Ug.shs. 320 while a diesel bus equivalent costs Ug.shs.1,670 for the same distance .

This also means that electric buses are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. “It should be noted that the battery life of the Kayoola EVS electric bus is up to 3,000 charge cycles (900,000kms) compared to 200,000Kms of a typical diesel engine,” a statement issued by the company reads in part.

The floor of the buses is made out of bamboo while the interior is mainly made out of plastics and aluminum and body panels supported by a steel superstructure.

All these locally available materials provide an unprecedented opportunity for participation of a wide range of local manufacturers making components to feed the production line at the Kiira Vehicles Plant which will address key aspects of the local content supply chain , create jobs and ensure import substitution.

Paul Isaac Musasizi, chief executive officer of Kiira Motors said that with the current capacity to produce eight buses per month, the company was ready to take orders to produce buses at the UPDF’s Luwero industries Ltd in Nakasongola before they shift to the Kiira Vehicles Plant when it is completed at the Jinja Industrial and Business park mid next year.

Recall that while addressing the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) E-Conference recently , President Yoweri Museveni emphasized the need for government to prioritize the post Covid-19 interventions to boost the economy by supporting key nine key sectors including transport with local manufacturers like Kiira Motors Corporation Ltd, taking the lead.

Kiira Motors is operated under the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation led by Elioda Tumwesigye, who together with the KMC executive chairman; Sandy Stevens Tickodri-Togboa. They both called upon both government and the private sector to purchase locally made vehicles to promote the country’s nascent automotive industry.

Both Ministry and KMC leadership expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his continued support to the Science, Technology and Innovation sector as a leading driver for economic growth and national development.