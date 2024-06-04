NASENI KIA CNG plant to promote adoption of green energy solutions

In a significant step towards achieving sustainable energy, President Bola Tinubu has launched the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Kia Portland facility in Utako, Abuja for assembling Kia hybrid and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

The centre offers comprehensive training programmes for technicians, engineers, and other stakeholders, and it promotes the adoption of green energy solutions in Nigeria.

It is expected to enable the reduction of vehicular emissions, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment.

Represented by Godswill Akpabio, senate president, Tinubu instructed Federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to patronise the technologies and products of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Tinubu, who also serves as chairman of the NASENI Governing Board, pointed out the importance of the agency’s collaboration with private sector players in commercialising its products.

He said the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi), in which NASENI is actively involved, is a strategy to use Nigeria’s abundant gas resources to promote cleaner energy.

Earlier, Khalil Halilu, executive vice chairman of NASENI said the facility in Utako is strategically located, as the district house’s transportation hub connecting the federal capital to the rest of the country.

He said the facility developed in partnership with KIA and Portland demonstrates NASENI’s collaborative approach and readiness to leverage existing infrastructure to achieve the mandate of building a recognisable national brand.

According to him, the benefit will be felt in the life of every Nigerian through products that will bring down the cost of living, improve the quality of life, promote efficiency, and amplify national pride.

“This alliance aims to promote the adoption of CNG vehicles in Nigeria by developing and distributing CNG hybrid models. With KIA, we plan to retrofit hybrid CNG vehicles right from the assembling point and push these advanced vehicles into the market.

“This initiative will ensure that Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation options making it easier for Nigerians to transition to this cleaner energy alternative,” he said.