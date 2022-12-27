Massilia Motors rewards entrepreneurs with funding

Massilia Motors, the distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria in partnership with Under40CEOs, a platform dedicated to inspiring and motivating Africa’s next crop of business leaders, has announced the winners of the Drive Your Ambition-Meet Your Mentor Challenge.

The social media challenge, which is a part of the second season of the Drive Your Ambition campaign, was launched on Friday, September 30, 2022, with a call for entries on Instagram. Interested participants were asked to upload one-minute videos explaining how the money and mentorship programme will impact their businesses while tagging @Mitsubishi_Motors_Nigeria, @Under40CEOs and @Samsung_nigeria.

After a rigorous process that saw over 166 entries whittled down to 70 participants, six winners emerged, including Angel George, Fatima Yusuf, Rita Roberts, Japhet Al-Krumeh, Vera Uzorwulu and Joshua Eragbie.

These budding entrepreneurs got a free mentoring session with various Under 40 African business moguls and technocrats in several industries and with the sum of 200,000 naira each.

Funmi Abiola, head of marketing and communications at CFAO Mobility, commented on the initiative: “The Drive Your Ambition Campaign has strived to empower the Nigerian youth since its inception.”

“Because we believe in the importance of knowledge and experience sharing, we worked with the Under 40 CEOs network to select professionals from various sectors to mentor these young entrepreneurs. We look forward to hearing about the success stories of these winners, who we hope will eventually become our customers as their businesses grow, as impact is one of the finest ways to promote brand advocacy,” she added.