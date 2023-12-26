Lagos moves to clear tankers, trailers from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has directed the immediate evacuation of all tankers and trailers from the Cele Bus Stop inward Tin-Can Port axis along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Sola Giwa, special adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, said the directive aims to curb the indiscriminate parking of heavy-duty vehicles on the road, which causes traffic congestion in the area.

“These trailers and tankers have been notorious for obstructing traffic flow, causing gridlock along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, and creating significant challenges for commuters and residents,” he said.

He said the State Government is committed to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimising disruptions caused by heavy-duty vehicles, adding that the idea is to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

Pointing out that the directive will help ensure the safety of the public by achieving a clear and unobstructed road network, he urged tankers and trailers to comply with the directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law.