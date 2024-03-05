Jetour Mobility moves to capture Nigeria’s compact SUV market with new technology

Jetour Nigeria Mobility Service has introduced a new compact SUV known as Dashing, its latest offering to the Nigerian market, as it plans to capture more market frontier in the country.

Dashing is a luxury automobile that will certainly feature on the list of discerning car enthusiasts this year due to its unique features. The design and the safety features provide a bespoke desire for car lovers.

It is a compact crossover SUV produced by Jetour, a sub-brand under Chery’s umbrella targeting younger car buyers.

Now, the Jetour Dashing making waves globally is available in the Nigerian market, says Jetour Nigeria Mobility Service.

Though the automaker has nine different SUVs with petrol and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles power trains, dashing is the first vehicle to feature the brand’s new Kunlun Architecture.

According to the automaker, Kunlun architecture will be used for new cars ranging from pickups to trucks, SUVs, and 4×4 off-roaders.

Design

The design of the Dashing compact SUV focuses on the latest fashion trends. It aims at the overseas market of A-class SUVs and combines fashion with intelligence.

The borderless-style air intake grille, overall large fastback shape, and bilateral four-outlet exhaust ports highlight the aesthetics and dynamic figure.

Exterior

The Jetour Dashing measures 4,590/1,900/1,685mm with a 2,720mm wheelbase. It features a progressive design with sharply cut lines and sporty touches designed to attract young buyers.

It also has pop-out door handles and large 20-inch alloy wheels while the front boasts a split-headlight setup and a grille that protrudes into the car’s body.

The rear features a boomerang-styled taillight design, a roof spoiler, and a diffuser-style bumper.

Interior

The simple yet impressive interior features multi-colour ambient lighting, a double-D-cut multi-function steering, an 8-inch instrument panel, a HUD projection screen, and a large 15.6-inch touchscreen multimedia unit which is equipped with the third-generation Snapdragon high-performance chip, and supports AutoNavi, Tencent, and Baidu navigation maps.

It has voice recognition, a wireless charging pad on the centre console, a panoramic roof as standard across the range, and Level2+ driving assistance functions that include cruise control and lane change assist.

Engine

Dashing has a conventional petrol engine that is available in Nigeria and it comes with two engine options a 1.5-litre turbo engine mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission or a 1.6-litre turbo engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 1.5-litre turbo engine has a maximum power output of 156 horsepower and a peak torque of 230 newton-meters (Nm) while the 1.6-litre turbo engine develops a maximum power of 197hp and a peak torque of 290 Nm.