IWD: Stallion Auto Keke reinforces importance of female workforce

The importance of women in the workplace, and contributing to corporate growth was the emphasis last week, when Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group and sole distributor of Bajaj 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers in Nigeria, celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD).

At the heart of every International Women’s Day celebration is always the need to empower, sensitize, and celebrate past and present achievements of the women folk. At the same time, motivating them to do more and aspire for more.

“Try to learn and gain more skill sets. The more you learn skill sets as a woman, the more you’ll be able to grow, both in this company and even outside of the company,” said Manish Rohtagi, managing director, Stallion Auto Keke Limited, in a speech. He encouraged females to acquire the required skill set in their respective fields, to ensure that they earn the respect they seek from the society.

This would also complement the company’s desire to train anyone that shows interest in any skill area that speaks to their given field of work.

Rohtagi pointed out that he looks forward to a time when the entire workforce at Von would be 50 percent female.

A panel discussion had one of the four panelists at the event called “Mama Moboj”, said to be the biggest female Keke dealer- of the Bajaj brand. She, as well as the other panelists were of the opinion that breaking the bias starts from the female gender herself, who must be aware that her limitation is the one she sets for herself.

The production facility which is largely a male-dominated work environment because of the nature of its automobile operations, said it was celebrating a significant chunk of its workforce (the females) who have been identified to be breaking the bias and are now being celebrated for it.

Rohtagi’s comment, “it is not true that we pay you salaries. When you work hard, we get our salaries,” was met with excitement from the staff.

Another highlight of the event was the recognition of female employees that had been outstanding in the past one year, with a number of them professing to have ambitions to be mechanics, engineers, etc.

Reviewing Changan’s Star 9 Bus

The Changan Star 9 mini bus, according to its manufacturers is ‘on a rescue mission’ in Nigeria’s public transportation. Characterized with safety, body strength, practicality and powerful engine with fuel efficiency, Changan Star 9 is positioned to be a game changer in the nation’s mini buses segment by Zahav Automobile Co., Nigeria’s official representative of Changan automobile brand.

Body Strength

In the process of making the Star 9 mini bus, Changan says it took the body through integrated stamping technology (a process of making sheets or plates of different thicknesses into the desired shape by mechanical stamping or ramming and does not change the thickness of the original material during the manufacturing process). As a result, the mini bus comes with an improved steel formality and body strength.

With a dimension of is 4430 mm long, 1655 mm wide with a height of 1935 mm, Star 9 rolls out with a body held in place by panels made with integral stamping technology, which means an improved torsion resistance. Practically, when driving, one can feel a sense of heaviness from the inside out.

Comfort and space

Named according to seating capacity available for sale in Nigeria, Changan Star 9 is by no means ‘mini’ inside. Rather, it is spacious, with versatile sitting formations.

A spacious multiple-seater, Changan Star 9 is not only roomier than its peers; it offers multiple seating arrangements for 2, 5, 7, 9, 11 passengers, thereby maximizing space efficiency.

For instance, its middle row of seats, which comes with simple adjuster, can be completely flattened.

Its rear seats also come with flexible and simple adjuster, thereby making it easy to adjust the load space according to the needs of passenger or load.

Power

Positioned as a leader for business passengers and urban logistics, the Star 9 mini bus is powered by the highly reliable 1.5L I4, MPI gasoline, 14G15S engine mated to a traditional 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces a maximum output of 82 kW at 6000 rpm and maximum torque of 130 Nm at 5000 rpm. Therefore, in addition to excellent power performance, Star 9 also combines reliability and efficiency into one clever package.

And when on the road, Star 9’s mid-mounted rear -drive results in a flexible and minimum turning radius. That added to its electronic assist system, the Changan Star 9 is fun to drive.

Equipment

Star 9 comes with two-colour central control panel, which gives occupants a comfortable visual experience. It is also equipped with front row electric window, classic round knob air conditioner adjustment, storage compartments, lockers, and two user-friendly cup holders, among others.

Conclusion

Aside from being powered by a highly reliable and efficient 1.5L I4, MPI gasoline, 14G15S engine, the Star 9 parades a strong body and ruggedness combined with affordability, all of which make it the best choice for the nation’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and logistic concerns.

Also, the said qualities position the bus as an excellent alternative for the nation’s commercial transporters, especially those who had over the years invested their hard earned money on unsafe buses amateurishly knitted together by the unlicensed ghost auto assemblers.