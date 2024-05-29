President Tinubu extends free metro rail rides in Abuja until year-end

President Bola Tinubu has authorized the extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as the Metro Rail, for an additional six months, extending the service until the end of the year.

This decision was announced by the President during his speech at the inauguration ceremony for the commencement of operations of the Abuja metro rail on Wednesday.

Previously, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had declared two months of free rides to alleviate commuting challenges for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). However, President Tinubu advocated for a longer duration to provide more sustained relief and hope for the residents.

“Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate,” Tinubu stated.

Details later…