In race to ease mobility, LagosRide increase fleet size

The Lagos state taxi scheme, LagosRide has disclosed that in the last 12 months, it successfully completed over 350,000 trips spanning a total travel distance of about 5.9m kilometers from 272,931 downloads and over 120,000 active users.

The scheme which had its official launch by the Governor on the 23rd of March, 2022 at the state house in Alausa alongside its core partners, Ibile Holdings Ltd, Zenolynk Technology Ltd and Choice International Group (franchise owner of the GAC brand of vehicles in Nigeria) has also grown its fleet size.

With a fleet size of 1000 brand new SUVs and sedans, LagosRide started its journey towards re-writing the mobility experience of Lagosian and providing economic independence for over 1,000 Lagosians and their families.

In a statement by LagosRide, the initial mixed feelings we got in the market were soon dispelled as Lagosians began to experience the joy of a mobility experience that was built with their safety and comfort in mind.

“In the last 12 months, we have prioritised providing excellent service to all our stakeholders, most especially our captains, the men and women that ensure Lagosians move around in style and safety as they pursue their dreams.

“The new year holds a lot of promise for us, as we have learnt from feedback and our experience in the last one year; this year we shall be launching our version 2.0 that will offer a community and collaborative experience for our captains and riders,” the firm stated.

The firm disclosed that the biggest winners in this last year are its riders, from the comfortable ride experience to numerous giveaways in form of concert tickets in collaboration with our various partners to discounted rides, especially the #LagosRideMillonaire Challenge winner who went home with One Million Naira for creatively selling our unique features.