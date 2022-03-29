Hyundai launches new Santa Fe, Elantra models in Nigeria

The new Santa Fe SUV and Elantra saloon have been formally launched into the Nigerian market, which compared with the models they replaced, show improved styling, comfort, equipment, and segment-leading safety features.

Assembled in Nigeria, both vehicles join a growing lineup of locally assembled vehicles, as companies seek to intensify the utilization of local capacities.

At a media launch last week, Gaurav Vashisht, Hyundai Nigeria’s head of sales and Marketing, described the new Santa Fe as a product of continuous research into making Hyundai vehicles safer and more comfortable for customers. The new Santa Fe provides ample seating for a family of seven, with improved technology and safety features over its predecessor.

“Hyundai SANTA FE has made a brilliant start to the new year, gaining wide recognition by top tier global automotive awards, winning top titles in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award, Large SUV of the Year at 2022 What Car? Award, and U.S. News 2022 Best Car for the Money, affirming the SANTA FE as an innovative choice among large SUVs in combining family convenience with adventurous unrivaled presence on the road,” said Vashisht.

Being appraised as the best car for money, the SANTA FE has been successful in combining the quality and value measures as a modern-day SUV. The New Santa Fe, coming to 2022 with a refreshed design from the exterior and interior, has also gained an array of novelty features and an enhanced dynamic driving experience, providing the balance of optimal performance and comfort, giving the driver the choice of driving modes that suite every road or driving situation, ensuring an unparalleled ride experience for both the driver of the different family members.

Vashisht further described the wide recognition of Hyundai’s SANTA FE in the eyes of automotive experts and enthusiasts as “a strong indication of the added value that the SUV is bringing to the market, having proven for many years now to be Hyundai’s potent class-leading contender in the large SUV segment across the world.”

The Fourth-generation SANTA FE , which came with a bold new design, and of the bouquet of “Smart Sense” safety features, boasts a strong stance with an overall Length of 4,785 mm, and a Width of 1,900 mm. The 2022 SANTA FE provides a wide choice of family-oriented features, starting from flexible seat variations. 2nd and 3rd Row Seats & Space, One-Touch Walk-in & Folding, and Smart Power Tailgate. The vehicle has also received the maximum Five-Star safety rating from Euro NCAP safety assessment program, according to the company.

On the other hand, the all-new, 7TH generation Hyundai Elantra is said to have undergone significant changes, delivering the progressive in-vehicle experience in its class.

Longer, wider and more aggressive than the sixth-generation model, the 2022 Elantra boasts a wide range of advanced technologies and features. It marks another step forward for the Elantra brand, which first hit the roads over 30 years ago (1990).

The Elantra stands out on the roads with its bold style. At the front, the combination of a wide cascade grille, connected to the headlamps and a bold bumper provides a more robust front look.

The parametric-pattern cascade grille across the front mask creates a futuristic look, while the sharp edge shaped bumper bottom moulding and air curtain intakes are also core features.

The quality of the exterior is replicated inside with the increase in size, providing more space, comfort and practicality for passengers.

The Smartstream G2.0 MPI – 6-speed automatic engine, which has a maximum power of 159ps/6,200rpm and a maximum torque of 19.5kg.m/4,500rpm, is an improved fuel-efficient engine. The Gamma 1.6 MPI (127.5ps/6,300rpm and 15. 77kg.m/4,850rpm) is also available, offering a smoother performance.

With Hyundai continuing to focus on safety innovation, the Elantra is equipped with a wide range of features that aim to protect passengers.

Occupant protection is enhanced by Elantra’s very rigid structure that absorbs sound and vibration. The six standard airbags: front, front side and side curtain and the soft and comfortable braking system also provide additional safety.

Drivers and passengers can also take advantage of new technology safety features, including a Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) that detects and reminds the driver to check the rear seat doors. It is also equipped with a wireless smartphone charger, helping prevent overheating and offering faster charging.

“In the last three decades, the Elantra has continued to evolve over its generations with each of the six editions representing a significant step forward in design, style and technology,” Vashisht recalled, adding, “The seventh generation of the Elantra is no different and one that raises the bar in its segment.

“From top to bottom, the Elantra has been redesigned, making it more stylish and sophisticated than before. We look forward to customers experiencing these unparalleled driving experiences across the Middle East and Africa region in what is one of Hyundai’s most loved models.”

Like all other Hyundai models sold and still on sale in Nigeria, Vashisht Stressed, “the two newly launched Santa Fe and Elantra are assembled in Nigeria by Nigerians.”