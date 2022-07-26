Hyundai announces IONIQ-6 electric car with advanced technologies, metaverse capability

Hyundai Motor Company has announced the launch of IONIQ6, the newest model in its electric car lineup, with a digital world premiere film highlighting its features and technologies.

IONIQ 6, according to the company will also be available in leading metaverse platforms, such as Hyundai Mobility Adventure on Roblox and Planet Hyundai on ZEPETO, where users can do virtual test drives and experience core features.

The company in a statement said the newest entrant in its IONIQ all-electric lineup pushes the limits of electric mobility with its array of individualized space and features extended range.

“IONIQ 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs,” said Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO, of Hyundai Motor Company.

IONIQ 6, based on specifications, delivers an estimated all-electric range of over 610 km, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, as well as ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

It also has Hyundai’s aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as Dual Color Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

“IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential,” said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, global chief marketing officer and head of customer experience division, Hyundai Motor Company.

The interior of the IONIQ 6 was specifically designed to function as a cosy, individual retreat. A driver can choose from a palette of 64 colours and six pre-selected themes to alter the appearance and atmosphere of the inside cabin using the Dual Color Ambient Lighting, the company says.

By altering the brightness of the first-row interior lighting in accordance with the vehicle’s speed, the Speed Sync Lighting mode enhances the emotional component of the driving experience. To meet the demands of every customer, IONIQ 6 is offered with a variety of drive motors and battery packs. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) electric motor configurations can be paired with the long-range 77.4-kWh battery (AWD). The most advanced dual motor configuration is an AWD option with a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque, and the PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The touchscreen dashboard for the IONIQ 6 is modular and combines a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display with a 12-inch digital cluster that incorporates cutting-edge technologies for a better digital user experience that can be tailored to the user’s requirements. There are various driver attention-related features in IONIQ 6 such as the Driver Attention Warning (DAW), which tracks the driver’s focus while they are driving and issues warnings as needed. When indicators of driver inattention are found, it issues a warning and, if necessary, suggests a break. The driver receives a warning if the leading car moves away during a stop.

“IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics, the distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers a personalized place for all,” SangYup Lee, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Design Center said.

IONIQ 6 is slated to begin production in the third quarter of 2022. The market launch schedule will be announced later.