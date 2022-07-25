NIWA condoles family, Niger government over boat mishap

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has condoled with the government and people of Niger State over the recent boat mishap which occurred at Shiroro Local Government Area and claimed lives.

Scores were feared killed on Saturday morning, July 23, after a boat mishap occurred in Zumba community in the local government. The mishap reportedly occurred when the victims were coming to the popular Saturday market.

The waterways authority said it is more saddened by the incident, explaining that despite efforts it put in place to ensure that basic safety guidelines and regulations are adhered to by boat drivers, they still flaunt it.

“Boat drivers and operators still sail in bad weather; overload their boats and oftentimes do not even wear life jackets for their own safety! Unless Operator’s and passengers alike buy into the imperative of safety on the waterways, no amount of enforcement or compulsion on the part of regulatory bodies can effect the desired results,” the Authority said in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson Jibril Darda’u.

To prevent future occurrences, the authority promised to employ new measures to enforce compliance of all safety regulations in the waterways.

“While we regret the loss of lives and pray for the repose of the souls of the dead, the Authority will continue to enforce compliance with safety rules and regulations and employ other measures to achieve safe waterways for all,” the statement added.