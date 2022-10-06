How Terminal Africa is transforming logistics solutions for African businesses

A leading software startup, Terminal Africa has deployed scalable technology-based solutions to help African businesses grappling with logistical challenges, in a bid to facilitate continental and global commerce.

Globally, logistics serve an essential function of enabling trade and commerce through broad offerings that solve challenges affecting the flow and reverse flow of goods, whether from Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customers (B2C), or Customer to Customer (C2C).

In Africa, logistical solutions are essential to the survival of businesses due to the dearth of critical physical infrastructure and low connectivity on both the inter and intra-country levels.

On the micro-scale, this embargo on the mobility of goods is one more hurdle for businesses already challenged by a complex operating environment. On the macro scale, there are lost opportunities for economies in the continent of nearly 1.3 billion consumers, as trade between African countries is only 14.4percent of total African exports, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Meanwhile, the World Bank has posited that a broad scope of trade facilitating measures will be necessary to unlock $292 billion of the $450 billion in potential income gains from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Terminal Africa has positioned itself to address the pain points for African businesses. The company has served over 3,500 businesses, shipping goods worth over ₦350m monthly, since 2021 when it was officially established.

“For many years, my brother and I have worked with various African entrepreneurs and helped them create online businesses,” Udi Okoh, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO) of Terminal Africa said, adding that, “By doing this, we learned more about the problems eCommerce businesses face with logistics and gradually built Terminal into the solution we have today.”

As an aggregator of logistics services, Terminal Africa enables businesses of diverse scales (micro-scale to large corporations), including individuals, eCommerce firms, and online vendors, to seamlessly connect with trusted logistics services providers.

With the Terminal Africa platform, users can efficiently get shipping rates, arrange deliveries, generate labels, track shipments, and update their customers via a single online platform.

On the back of its company’s rich network of local and international logistics courier services, including DHL, Aramex, Kwik, Topship & UPS, users of Terminal Africa enjoy top-notch services and get competitive offerings.

“Each of our partners brings its unique value proposition to the customers through cost savings, speed of delivery, or security through insurance. The goal is to keep integrating more local and international couriers as we expand into other countries,” Nnamdi Okoh, co-founder and CEO of Terminal Africa said.

To cater to its vast array of customers, Terminal Africa says it is offering affordable subscription packages to lower delivery rates and optimise business costs. The different plans have been designed to incentivise business growth and enable upscaling for its users.

Under the free plan, the company says users can enjoy 10 per cent shipping discounts, up to 30 labels per month, and global address validation. The Tier-2 plan offers users 40 per cent shipping discounts, up to 200 labels per month, and multi-piece shipments. On the other hand, subscribers to the Tier-4 plan enjoy 55 per cent shipping discounts, unlimited monthly labels, and global pickups and delivery.

Beyond logistics services, The Terminal Starter, Terminal Basic, and Terminal Premium plans feature a wide range of enterprise-promotion tools that help enhance business performance and help digitise operations for both SMEs, large businesses, and e-commerce outlets. Some of these tools available on Terminal help with practical and targeted advertising, provision of e-commerce dashboards or customisable website templates, stock and inventory management, free transfers monthly to any local bank account and digital corporate invoicing.

“We are making it easier for businesses, merchants, marketplaces, and platforms to grow and create value for the economy. We are also keen on empowering women-owned and women-led businesses, which currently constitute 60% of our client base,” the CEO further said.

Although African-focused, Terminal Africa primarily serves companies in Nigeria now and is expanding into Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda by 2023.