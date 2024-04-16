Five factors to consider when buying a family car

People buy cars for various reasons. Some buy cars for transport business or to serve their mobility needs while others do so for personal or family use.

The removal of petrol subsidies that triggered high pump prices of petrol and the notable economic crisis have made it very essential for intending car buyers to look out for certain features before buying a car.

For people intending to buy a family car, there is a need to look out for features such as fuel efficiency, safety features, interior space, and overall performance of the car. Here are five factors to consider when buying family cars:

Spacious interior: A good family car must have ample legroom and headroom in both front and rear seats to comfortably accommodate members of the family including adults and children. There should be generous cargo space for strollers, luggage, and groceries in the car.

Safety features: When dealing with one’s family, it is important to put safety above everything else. Features like airbags, anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors are essential for a car that would serve the family.

Fuel efficiency: The high cost of petrol and diesel have made it essential for one to always ensure that the car one is going to buy is fuel-efficient because it will help to reduce the costs of fueling the car.

Reliability and durability: A family car should be able to handle the daily grind with minimal breakdowns and serve you dependably for years to come.

Comfort features: A car that is intended to serve for family use needs to have features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a decent sound system to enhance the overall driving and passenger experience.