FG to transform land transport with National Land Transport Policy

The Federal Government is making a move to transform the land transport sub-sector by putting together a new National Land Transport Policy.

Delivering a keynote address at the stakeholders’ validation forum put together to enable the review and validation of the draft policy document of the National Land Transportation Policy (NLTP), Said Alkali, Minister of Transportation, said land transport is the weakest link in the whole transport sector.

He said the validation of the draft document is needed to produce a document that will foster sustainable growth for the transport sub-sector.

“Land is the most burdened in the transport and logistics value chain, hence the need for a policy that would meet the goals of Nigerians,” the Minister said.

Alkali pointed out the urgency of the validation exercise which should precede a memo to the Federal Executive Council because the land transport mode is the major linkage to social, regional, national, and international markets.

Transportation is a vital economic enabler with the potential to boost other areas such as agriculture, commerce, tourism, industry, education, and the blue economy, and with the success of the NLTP, the transportation sector will be guided to play its role of stimulating and driving these sectors.

“It is a policy that will reduce congestion, improve connectivity in both urban and rural areas and foster a sustainable and inclusive transport system,” the minister said.

By bringing together the diverse perspectives, expertise and insights of the stakeholders to shape the policy into a comprehensive framework, the multifaceted challenges facing the land transportation system will be resolved.

In the draft policy, there is a broad overview of the existing situation of land transportation – Rail, Road, Pipeline and its intermodal connectivity to inland waterways, seaports, and airports in Nigeria.

It also responds to identified issues such as climate change, capacity building and knowledge generation, inclusive transportation as well as the designed implementation strategies that recognise interactions between the various transport modes.

Earlier, Olufemi Oloruntola, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation/Marine and Blue Economy, disclosed that the development of the policy has been a collaborative effort driven by the critical role the sector plays in the socioeconomic development of the nation.

He said the Ministry established a dedicated think-tank committee tasked with formulating a comprehensive policy framework that suits the complexities and challenges inherent in the sector.

Oloruntola urged all the stakeholders to critically evaluate the draft policy, adopt a forward-thinking approach and consider not only the immediate needs but also the long-term vision for transportation in Nigeria.