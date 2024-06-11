FG begins freight train services from Dala Port in Kano – Apapa

The Federal Government has officially launched the operations of freight train services from Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano to Apapa Port in Lagos and will run on the narrow gauge.

Speaking at the official flag-off, Said Alkali, minister of transportation, said the restoration of freight services will bring down the cost of transportation, reduce the cost of doing business, save the roads by reducing the menace of road traffic accidents, and boost the country’s GDP.

According to him, the development of a modern, safe, secure, and sustainable transportation network is a priority for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The fixing of the narrow gauge for freight movement from Lagos to Kano was carried out as a quick win to ensure the restoration of freight operation to the famous city of Kano as the commercial nerve of northern Nigeria without interrupting the ongoing construction of the standard gauge.

“Notwithstanding this laudable initiative, the construction of standard gauge from Lagos to Kano and Kano-Maradi is progressively ongoing at an appreciable speed. The federal government recently secured financing for the completion of the ongoing Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge rail project,” the minister said.

According to Alkali, the federal government has initiated another rail project that links Badagry to Tin-Can and Tin-Can to Apapa.

He said it will link Lekki to Ijebu Ode, Ijebu Ode to Kajola and connect the route from Lagos to Kano and Kano to Maradi.

Fidet Okhria, managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), said the service will reduce pressure on the road.

“We are moving 18 wagons, and it will take 72 hours to get to Lagos. This is important because the tracks will be occupied instead of leaving it empty for vandals to destroy. This will help the roads because the lives of those plying the roads will be safer and the roads will last longer,” he said.

Okhiria said the freight train will be moving between 7 am and 6 pm daily due to security challenges.