Dangote arrests drivers involved in illegal haulage, encourages whistle blowing

The Dangote group says it has facilitated the arrest and prosecution of drivers who engaged in illegal haulage activities and some others who constitute a menace to other road users.

The company, in a press release, cited examples such as one in the North Central Zone of the country, where it facilitated the arrest of a driver and his truck carrying a fully loaded haulage of timber and handed them over to the Police.

The driver, it says, was subsequently charged to a Magistrate Court in Akwanga, Nasarawa State for criminal breach of trust where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months incarceration in a correctional center.

In the South-West region, the Patrol team noticed a third party truck, with Dangote logo on it, parked inside a private company yard in Ode Remo, Ogun state, while offloading granite stone. The team reported the case at Ode Remo police station and got both the driver and the truck arrested. The driver has also been charged to court.

The Dangote drivers’ Patrol team, according to the statement, has made several more arrests and handed the offending drivers to Police and other relevant authorities for prosecution.

The Dangote Management reiterated warnings to those who illegally transport materials on Dangote trucks, and asserted that such unauthorised goods will be confiscated while such drivers and owners would face the full extent of the law.

To clarify its position, the company listed products and goods, which its over 10,000 trucks operating across the country and the neighbouring West African countries could convey.

“Dangote Trucks are permitted to transport only the following materials: Dangote Cement Plc – Dangote Cement, Limestone, High Grade Gypsum and Coal; Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc- Dangote Sugar; NASCON Allied Industries Plc – Dangote Salt & DanQ Seasoning; and Dangote Packaging Limited – Bags,” it said.

It further encouraged the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage supported with credible evidence of such act.

Earlier, when the company solicited the help of members of the public to assist in apprehending those truck drivers who are engaging in illegal haulage activities, it had offered monetary rewards for any member of the public who offered information that would lead to the arrest of such persons by the law enforcement agents.