Coscharis Motors excites customers with quality brands at Motorbikes Fest

Coscharis Motors, one of the leading automobile dealers in Nigeria, has excited auto lovers with a range of its brands of cars at this year’s edition of the Motorbikes & Food Fest held in Lagos recently.

Organised by Bikers with Attitude and Determination group, Coscharis Motors, which was one of the key sponsors, added colour to the entire event with the showcasing of some of its iconic brands like the BMW (both vehicle and bikes), as well as Ford and the Renault brands.

Speaking at the event, Abiona Babarinde, general manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications for Coscharis Group, said that the company was delighted to be part of this year’s edition of the Motorbikes and Food Fest, which enabled it to showcase its brand to potential customers.

He said the activation actually helped the company to connect with its local communities and their lifestyles as part of its brand-building initiatives.

“We actually delivered a total package of our automobile portfolio with the addition of our Auto Care team that showcased for sales the ABRO brand of car care accessories right at the event,” he said.

He added that the organiser’s commitment to social welfare complements Coscharis’ Mission Statement of ‘contributing to societal development and progress through ploughing back resources to the society directly or indirectly’.

Also, the company took its existing customers through ease of vehicle ownership and maintenance processes.

Micheal Onyewuchi, after-sales manager for Coscharis Motors, explained Coscharis’ deliberate efforts to make vehicle ownership easier with the series of tactical offers on parts and services especially given the harsh economic reality in Nigeria today.

Coscharis Motors is a player in the Nigerian automotive industry that has the exclusive franchise for the BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Renault and ABRO brands in Nigeria.