Concerns over Wizchino’s slow Lagos-badagry Lot-3 road project under FERMA

One year and five months after the federal government through the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) flagged off repair and maintenance works on part of the Lagos-badagry expressway otherewise referred to as Lot-3 in the segmentation of the modernisation project of the Lagos-badagry road, BusinessDay findings after driving from the Igboelerin junction to Badagry indicates that the project has drastically slowed down on the project being handled by Wizchino Engineering Limited.

In the disclosure of Nurudeen Rafindadi, mamaging director of FERMA, ‘’ We have done all the documentation and formality to start the work and we are here today and we have programmed ourselves to finish it on time”. The section of the road was approved by the Federal Executive Council on May 28, 2019.

As at the time of filing this report, the most agonizing challenge is the harrowing experiences that motorists go through driving from the Badagry to the Igboelerin junction that constitute the Lot-3 project of the LagosBadagry road modernisation project, with the Lot-1 and Lot-2 representing the ongoing multi-modal transport corridor construction by the Lagos state government.

The road had been divided into three sections. The first phase from Eric Moore in Lagos to Okokomaiko (Channel zero to 20) is being handled by the Lagos State Government; the second phase- Kilometer 20 to 32 (Okokomaiko- Agbara is being undertaken by FERMA while the Federal Ministry of Works is to handle the largest chunk of the project from Agbara (kilometer 32) up to Seme Border.

It would be recalled that during the flag-off of repair works on the 70-kilometer road in June last year, Nurudeen Rafindadi, managing director of FERMA said the project would commence from the Igboelerin klilometer 20 axis up to kilometer 32.

The contract was awarded to WIZCHINO Engineering Limited at the cost of N3,609,968,772.35 and a completion period of 18 months given, which is expected to be end of this year. But there are fears that, the project handover period may go beyond the expected completion date due to the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic that shook the world economy to its foundation and the recent ENDSARS civil unrest in the country.