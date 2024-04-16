Chery excites Nigerians with auto display in Festival Mall

It was an exciting weekend for Nigeria’s auto lovers as Carloha Nigeria, authorised dealer of Chery in Nigeria, offered people the opportunity to engage with a line-up of Chery vehicles at Festival Mall in Festac, Lagos.

The event was able to set pulses racing and hearts pounding with admiration from crowds of eager enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.

As people strolled through the mall, their attention was irresistibly drawn to the stunning showcase. From sleek sedans to rugged SUVs, Chery’s lineup of vehicles dazzled under the spotlights, showcasing cutting-edge design and innovative features that left visitors spellbound.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the overwhelming admiration from customers who thronged the Chery display. With excitement and smiles of approval, they explored every detail of the vehicles, marveling at the craftsmanship and performance that Chery has become renowned for.

Beyond just admiring the vehicles, visitors had the opportunity to engage with knowledgeable Chery representatives who were on hand to answer questions, provide insights, and even arrange test drives. It was an immersive experience that allowed guests to truly connect with the Chery brand.

Also, social media platforms buzzed with posts and photos capturing the excitement of the Chery display. From glowing reviews to snapshots of favorite models, enthusiasts shared their experiences, spreading the word far and wide.

Joseph Omokhapue, director of Sales and Marketing, said the company is committed to offering customers a six-year warranty or 200,000 km, whichever comes first, and six years of free comprehensive service, to make vehicle ownership easy and affordable.

He said Chery is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and will continue to redefine the driving experience of its customers.