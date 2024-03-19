Chery: A peep into the future of automotive innovation

Carloha Nigeria, the franchise dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, brought innovation to Ikeja City Mall last weekend with the exclusive display of Chery’s lineup of vehicles.

The three-day extravaganza captivated mallgoers, offering a firsthand glimpse into the future of automotive innovation in Nigeria and the world at large.

With an array of sleek and sophisticated models on display, Carloha showcased Chery’s commitment to elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

From sleek sedans to versatile SUVs, the display catered to the diverse needs and preferences of modern drivers, embodying the automaker’s unwavering dedication to excellence.

“We are thrilled to have hosted such a remarkable showcase of Chery vehicles at Ikeja City Mall,” said Joseph Omokhapue, director of Sales and Marketing for Carloha Nigeria.

According to him, “It exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with unparalleled automotive experiences, while also embracing the power of social media to connect and engage with our community.”

The attendees marvelled at the craftsmanship and innovation evident in every Chery vehicle, experiencing firsthand the brand’s legacy of quality and reliability. From dynamic performance to state-of-the-art safety features, each model underscored automotive excellence.

Also, there was a social media challenge that enabled visitors to capture a moment with Chery’s captivating display and share it across their social media platforms. Participants were encouraged to generate likes and engagement, with the chance to win luxurious gift items.

The challenge generated a buzz of excitement, with participants eagerly sharing their experiences and showcasing their creativity. By harnessing the power of social media, Carloha and Chery fostered a sense of community among attendees, while offering a unique opportunity to win exclusive prizes.

Carloha expressed gratitude to all who participated, reaffirming its commitment to delivering unparalleled automotive experiences and fostering meaningful connections with customers. It also looks forward to continuing to set new benchmarks for excellence in the automotive industry.

To make vehicle ownership easy and affordable for all customers, Carloha Nigeria offers a six-year warranty or 200,000 km, whichever comes first, and six years of comprehensive free service for all Chery vehicles.