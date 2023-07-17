Carloha Nigeria opens new vehicle outlet in Lekki

Carloha Nigeria, a global automobile company that specialises in sales and services of used vehicles, has opened HD Autos outlet, a new automobile shop in Lekki, Lagos.

To achieve this, Carloha Nigeria partners with HD Motors, a renowned name in the automotive industry, known for its high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service.

With this collaboration, both aim to offer customers an extensive range of high-quality vehicles from renowned brands, ensuring a seamless buying experience with exceptional after-sales service.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Carloha Nigeria as it strengthens its presence in the thriving Nigerian automotive market.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new vehicle shop in Lekki and announce our partnership with HD Motors,” said Mathew Enuoma Aje, marketing manager of Carloha Nigeria.

He said: “With this expansion, we aim to bring convenience and excellence closer to our customers in Lekki and its surroundings. Our collaboration with HD Motors further strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles and services that exceed customer expectations.”

According to him, the outlet will have a team of highly trained sales professionals dedicated to assisting customers in finding their dream cars.

Also, the showroom offers an unparalleled experience for customers looking to purchase reliable used vehicles. It will have a range of options including Sedans, Luxury SUVs, crossovers, and more, catering to various preferences and lifestyles.

The showroom will provide a modern environment where customers can explore the latest models, compare options, and make informed decisions. It will offer attractive financing options, making it easier for customers to drive home their preferred vehicles.

Carloha Nigeria is a player in the Nigerian automotive industry, offering a wide range of high-quality vehicles and automotive solutions. While HD Motors is renowned for its commitment to providing top-notch vehicles that embody style, performance, and cutting-edge technology.