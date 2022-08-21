Bolt brings back Driver’s League competition

As part of its recognition and appreciation for service excellence, leading mobility platform Bolt has brought back its Driver’s League competition for new and existing drivers on the platform across Nigeria.

The Bolt Driver’s League competition in its third edition is a driver support initiative aimed at celebrating top performing drivers on the platform by rewarding winners with brand-new cars and other prizes.

Similar to the 2021 edition, the competition will be held for an 8-week period with drivers grouped into different leagues. Overall winners will be selected from the leagues and rewarded with prizes of an overall value of N 20 million including brand-new cars as well as home appliances.

The Driver’s League contest showcases Bolt’s commitment to advancing and easing mobility in Nigeria while also supporting the economy with extra earning opportunities.

“We launched this driver support initiative in 2020 and have continued it because we have seen an impressive level of dedication from our community of drivers…,” Ireoluwa Obatoki, regional manager for Bolt in West Africa said.

“The Driver’s League initiative is just one of the ways we appreciate and reward drivers on the Bolt platform for staying with us throughout the year. We have other initiatives focused on driver welfare, including health insurance for top drivers, on-trip accident insurance amongst others, but the Driver’s League initiative is the big scheme we like to have towards the end of the year.”

Read also: Dynamic Pageant Reality Show to gift winner N10m with car prize

“The team at Bolt remain committed to the welfare of drivers and and wish to use this as a channel to demonstrate our appreciation to drivers who are central to our operations.”

The Bolt Driver’s League is divided into a Rookie League, Premier League and Championship. The Championship and Premier League are both for existing drivers and will be rewarded with brand-new cars, while the Rookie League is created for new drivers on the Bolt platform.

Drivers will be evaluated based on different criteria unique to the different leagues including trips taken, online hours, quality of service, and so on.

The contest which is scheduled to run till the 2nd of October 2022 will also award other prizes including refrigerators, washing machines, and other home appliances.

Since it began the yearly driver reward campaign in 2020, Bolt has rewarded drivers with brand-new cars worth over N50million over N1million worth of fuel vouchers, household appliances, gift hampers and other gifts worth millions of naira to participating drivers.