Average transportation cost rises 36.92% in December – NBS

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 36.92 percent from N470.83 in November to N637.10 in December 2021, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

NBS’ transport watch showed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased by 1.19 percent in December 2022 on a month-on-month basis from N637.10 in November 2022 to N644.66.

In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,975 in December 2022, representing a 3.29 percent month-on-month rise from the value of N3,848 in November 2022.

From N2,784 in December 2021, the fare rates increased by 42.74 percent year-on-year.

In air travels fare, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 1.81 percent on a month-on-month basis from N73,267 in November 2022 to N74,597 in December 2022. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 95.01 percent from N38,253 in December 2021.

The average fare paid by passengers for a single trip on the specified routes in the air climbed to N74,597 in December 2022. The fare increased 95.01 percent from N38,253 in December 2021 year-over-year.

On a month-over-month basis, the average transit fare spent on Okada transportation in December 2022 was N462, a 0.68 percent increase recorded in November 2022 N459.02. When compared to December 2021, it increased by 39.04 percent year-on-year.

While the average fare for water transportation for passenger transportation on waterways rose to N1,028. in December 2022, indicating an increase of 2.23 percent from N1,006 in November 2022 and 16.71 percent on an annual basis from N881.48 in December 2021.

At the state level, Taraba recorded the highest bus travel within a city with N870, followed by Jigawa State with N800. The lowest fares were recorded in Borno State N 50, followed by Anambra N 507.

In December 2022, the highest fare for intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare) was N6,000 in Abuja and N5,500 in Adamawa.

The lowest recorded rates were N2,000 in Kwara and N2,550 in Zamfara. Also, Enugu and Kebbi states recorded the highest air transportation fees (for specific routes, single journeys) at N80,500 each followed by Anambra at N80,000.

On the other hand, Abia had the lowest fare at N69,000. Kwara state had the highest motorbike transportation fare in December 2022 with N762, followed by Lagos with N750. Edo recorded the lowest fare of N186, followed by Bayelsa at N186.

Similarly, the cost of water transportation was highest in Delta State N500, followed by Rivers N 3,200, and lowest in Borno N364; followed by N420 in Kebbi State.

The distribution of transportation fare categories by zones reveals that in December 2022, the North-East recorded the highest transportation fare for bus trips within the city with N695, followed by the South-South with N657, with N604.31, the South-East recorded the lowest.

The South-West had the highest intercity bus fare, N4,246, followed by the North-East with N4,077, and the North-West had the lowest, N3,802.

In December 2022, the South-East reported the highest air transportation fare of N76,260, followed by the North-East with N75,850. With N71,942, North-Central had the least.