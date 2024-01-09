ALBON says 112,000 passengers benefited from FG’s 50% fare slash

The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) said that about 112,000 passengers benefitted from the 50 percent fare reduction on inter-state routes by the federal government.

The transport fare slash took effect on Thursday, December 21, 2023, and ended on January 4, 2024.

According to a joint statement signed by Nonso Ubajaka, national president, and Frank Nneji, honorary secretary, member companies were mobilised towards ensuring that more passengers take advantage of the federal government’s ticket rebate to travel within the stipulated period.

The association also said it mobilised some state-owned transit companies such as Gombe State Mass Transit and Bornu State Mass Transit and others to join in the project for the return leg of the seasonal travels.