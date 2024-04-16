2025 Toyota 4Runner debuts with new features

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has hit the market and it has the best features from the latest Toyota Tacoma plus a few of its own, including a delightfully retro styling touch in the rear where “wrap over” quarter glass gives a nod to the first and second generations of the SUV. A powered rolling rear window also reappears.

For the 2025 model, the Toyota 4Runner is available in SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter trims.

The Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra, and Sequoia have shared their TNGA-F platform with the 4Runner, and that means a choice of two 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines. The base option is the i-FORCE engine that will be available on the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trims, while the TRD Pro and the new Trailhunter and Platinum trims will get access to the 2.4-liter turbocharged i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain.

The former offers 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, while the latter adds a 48-hp electric motor and a 1.87-kWh battery pack for a total of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft.

As a result, the 4Runner is capable of towing up to 6,000 pounds. Either option is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Like the Ford Bronco, the 4Runner gets a stabiliser disconnect system. It’s also capable of approaching inclines up to 32 degrees and has a departure angle of 24 degrees, while an optional Multi-Terrain Monitor helps to keep an eye on any obstacles you encounter as you overcome them.

Naturally, not everyone needs the ultimate in off-road features, so various options will be available.

2WD, part-time 4WD, and full-time 4WD options will be offered, with the 2WD models getting an automatic limited-slip differential and the 4WD models getting that and more, including an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high and low range, and Active Traction Control, which automatically breaks the wheel that has no traction.

On TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter trims, an electronic locking rear diff is standard, while Limited models with the hybrid powertrain get a centre locking diff, which is standard on Platinum models.