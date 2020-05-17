2 soldiers arrested, detained over murder of police officer in Lagos

Two soldiers have been arrested and placed under detention by the Lagos police command over alleged murder of a police sergeant, Onalaja Onajide.

The deceased policeman was until his death attached to Ilemba Hausa Division, in Ojo local government area of Lagos.

The suspected soldiers, Kehinde Elijah, and Ezeh Joseph, it was gathered, were members of a gang that attacked the Ilemba Hausa police division to retrieve a commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada from the state.

Elijah and Joseph, who reside in Ajangbadi axis, were arrested separately by the law enforcement officers after the attack that claimed the live of the officer and left the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) with severe injuries.

Elijah, who was said to be among the three suspects on the police wanted list for violent crimes, was arrested with four pairs of military fatigues recovered from his house.

The suspect, after his arrest, claimed to have deserted the military in 2015 when he was deployed to the North east to participate in the fight against insurgency.

Residents claimed that the suspect had been in Ojo area since absconding from the frontline and had been terrorising members of the public.

Frank, who was arrested on Sunday at his residence, claimed to have deserted the military while undergoing basic military training.

Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the Lagos Police command, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday evening, said the suspects attacked the station on Sunday, May 10, at about 21:40 hours.

Elkana explained that during the attack late Onajide and the DPO sustained severe gunshots injuries, saying, while the DPO survived the attack, the deceased died hours later.

“Investigation led to the arrest of the two. The first suspect was earlier at the station to solicit the release of his motorcycle which was impounded by the police for violating the ban on the use of commercial Motorcycles.

“Not happy with the DPOs refusal to release the motorcycle to him, he decided to launch the deadly attack. Investigation is ongoing. The suspects will be charged to court soon,” Elkana said.