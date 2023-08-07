Twitter to livestream ‘Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg Fight’

The much-talked-about fight between the billionaires, Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk and Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Thread) owner Mark Zuckerberg, will be streamed live on Twitter, according to Musk.

The fight, however, has yet to get a date.

Whether Zuckerberg will also want his Twitter rival, Threads, to have a stream hasn’t been announced.

“Zuck vs. Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk tweeted today. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

This fight, which is likely to take place at the hexagon, a fight stage for professional MMA (Mixed Martial Art) fighters, is sure to break the bank for viewership and perhaps be a marketing masterclass to pull millions to their social media platforms.

The billionaire beef dates to June, when Musk took umbrage at Facebook’s plans for its Threads platform and offered to box it out. Zuckerberg replied, “Send Me Location.”

Ultimate Fighting Championship head Dana White has spoken to both would-be combatants and had contact with the Italian government to explore the use of the Colosseum in Rome for the bout.

Prior to the announcement of this fight, Zuckerberg had the best martial arts professionals give him premium training, while Musk has been working out and has a distinct size advantage.