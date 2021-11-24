Tek Experts secures employment for 1800 software engineers in Nigeria

Tek Experts, a technology support service company which has a branch in Lagos has created over 1800 employment in Nigeria since it was launched in 2018 making it the largest market of its global operations.

The company said that the recognition as the largest market globally is a direct result of their strategic business opportunities as the largest tech support company in Nigeria and its high focus on talent investment.

Lars Johannisson, Managing Director for Africa, Tek Experts, said Nigeria being its largest market globally is an evidence of its commitment to the development of tech support sector in Nigeria and Africa at large while bringing up talents in the country with the help of its sister company, Elev8.

“We recognize that tech support is instrumental in driving our customers’ brand and overall customer experience. We are uniquely positioned to help companies leverage the existing investments they make in customer support to drive product adoption, increase renewal rates, and ultimately top-line revenue growth. Many of the services we offer to our customers require technical expertise and we invest very heavily in digital skilling and employee development, growing a skilled workforce for the ICT industry,” Johannisson said.

He noted that the company offers both a place to develop IT skills and a place to leverage those skills with job opportunities supporting some of the most cutting-edge technology for the biggest global brands.

“We want to be recognized as the employer of choice in every market in which we operate. We want the investments we make in our employees’ career development to create growth opportunities for them and enable them to build a career they are proud of in a company they feel fully supported by,” He added.

However, the director noted that over two years, the company collaborated with Microsoft to empower Nigerian youths with technological skills training and on-the-job apprenticeship for real time engineering projects and deliverables, with ten females trained in software engineering at the first group in 2019 and another set of 10 Nigerian women who also benefited from the partnership in 2020.

Tek Experts founded by Yavin Natam is a global provider of technical support and professional services on behalf of the world’s largest technology enterprises. With a highly specialized technology focus, redefining the industry, making tech support a highly strategic, value-creation engine for today’s digitally transformed enterprise with 5,000 employees across seven global offices.